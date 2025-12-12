Lexington issues winter weather safety tips amidst inclement weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winter weather can bring beautiful scenery, but it also requires preparation to keep you and your family safe. Lexington officials held a press conference Thursday to remind residents about the importance of being weather-aware during the colder months.

"We have another round of winter weather coming our way, just in time to ring in the holidays," Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The nearby area will be under a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m. Friday morning, with expected snowfall to majorly impact the morning commute.

"This round of weather will be followed by a couple of days of bitterly cold weather," Gorton noted.

Protecting Yourself and Your Home

If you must venture outside during winter weather, proper preparation is essential.

"If you must be outside, dress in layers and cover every inch of your exposed skin with gloves, hats, scarves," Robert Larkin, the director of emergency management, recommends.

Your home needs protection, too, especially your plumbing system.

"Prepare your home, prevent frozen pipes by leaving cabinet doors open to let warmer air reach the pipes. You can also allow a small trickle of water to drip from your faucet," Larkin advises.

The Silent Danger

Winter storms bring an often-overlooked risk that can be deadly.

"The risk of carbon monoxide poisoning can be higher during winter storms when doors and windows are closed, and fireplaces and gas heaters are in use," Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jessica Bowman adds. "Use this opportunity to test your carbon monoxide alarms and your smoke alarms."

Road Safety During Winter Weather

Even with road crews working around the clock, winter driving remains dangerous. Contractors and parks department workers provide extra support to treat roads during winter events.

"But there can still be slick spots out there. So please slow down and please increase your distance between you and the other car, any other cars out on the roadway," said Chief Lawrence Weathers with the Lexington Police Department.

Some road treatments become less effective in extremely cold temperatures.

"Salt works, it just takes longer when it's that cold," said Rob Allen, director of the Division of Streets and Roads.

Safety messaging remains consistent for good reason.

"Why do we keep repeating the same things over and over again? Because we want it to become a habit," Weathers said.

Remember to look after your pets and neighbors during severe weather, and always keep an emergency kit handy. When conditions turn cold and slippery, being prepared can make all the difference.

