Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show celebrates 90 years at the Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Despite a rainy day Saturday morning, members of the community turned out for the Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show Family Day event, as the organization celebrates a major milestone — its 90th annual event.

The six-day show, happening from July 6 to July 11, features top American Saddlebred riders from across the country competing at the Kentucky Horse Park.

According to event organizers, the junior horse show is about much more than ribbons and championships. Since 1937, the all-volunteer horse show has raised more than $4 million for charitable and civic organizations across central Kentucky.

The event has also grown into the world's largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and serves as the first stop on the prestigious Saddlebred Triple Crown.

Libby Langlois, the Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Publicity Chair, said the show offers something distinct from the thoroughbred racing Kentucky is known for.

"So, we also want to showcase that there is a difference for those who have seen horse racing in Kentucky, a lot of thoroughbred racing. Of course, this is a saddle bred show, so it's very elegant and a different style of riding. A lot of tailoring and a lot of work that goes into it, from our riders and their horses, to do all of the different classes and gates," said Langlois.

Free morning classes run from 9 to 11:30 a.m., with the evening championship taking place from 7 to 9:30 p.m.