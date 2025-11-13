Lexington laundromat transforms mundane chore into community hangout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Doing laundry doesn't have to be a dreaded chore anymore, at least not at one Lexington business that's revolutionizing the traditional laundromat experience.

The Laundry Room on Nicholasville Road may look like any other laundromat from the outside, but step inside and you'll discover it's much more than a place to wash clothes.

Owner Joyce Velicovich has transformed the space into a modernized hangout spot complete with a bar, TVs to watch your favorite shows or sports games, and community events.

"It is definitely more than just a laundromat," Velicovich said.

The business combines the necessity of laundry with the comfort of a neighborhood bar and social space. Customers can enjoy drinks while waiting for their wash cycles to complete, or simply relax in what Velicovich describes as a quiet, inviting, and safe environment.

"When I found this, it was this hidden gem. There was a lot of work that needed to be done on it, but you could see that it had an awesome community around it," Velicovich said. "We're really trying to open up to the community the different things you can do outside of just throwing your laundry into a machine. So what can you do that really livens up doing laundry?"

General Manager Robin Robinson, who worked at the laundromat for four years before the renovation, has witnessed the dramatic change firsthand.

"It just looks cleaner," she said. "It just looks more put together. It's just the feeling in here."

The business maintains affordable pricing while offering an enhanced experience. Robinson emphasizes the family-like atmosphere that has developed among staff and regular customers.

"This place is just more than a laundromat to me. This is like a family in here to me. Everybody coming in here is a part of my life. Down to my customers out here, to my wash and folds. So just come out here and see us if you've never been here, and we're here to help you," Robinson said.

Beyond daily operations, The Laundry Room hosts special events after hours, including pajama and holiday movie parties where customers can paint wine glasses while enjoying films.

"We're really enjoying just meeting everybody and getting to know new customers," Velicovich said.