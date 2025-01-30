Lexington Legends' 25th birthday calls for a celebration

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Though it is the off-season for the Lexington Legends, the city's baseball team is still making moves.

In honor of its 25th anniversary this season, Mayor Linda Gorton officially proclaimed January 30th, 2025, as Lexington Legends Day.

Owner Alan Stein is delighted with the news, saying his program is a foundational piece of this city, "you know we are just part of the fabric of Lexington now.

"Both Stein and the city agrees, the timing is perfect. The city is commemorating their 250th birth year. So today, the team took the time to invite all their friends: The mayor, council members, and sponsors to come to a press conference celebrating the occasion.

"A lot of professional teams have come and gone over the years, over those 250 years, the Lexington Legends have been consistently here for 25 years," said Stein.

The longtime owner couldn't wipe the smile off his face. But he added this impressive feat isn't about the franchise. It's about the fanbase. If they aren't there filling the seats, there wouldn't be a stadium to call home.

"The Lexington Legends, belongs to the community. We are just the caretakers. and the community ownes and operates, and enjoys this team."

That's why General Manager Justin Ferrarella says ballpark visitors will be receiving birthday presents all year long.

"You know it's going to be jam packed with promotions, excitment, fun, the "wow" factor," Ferrarella said. Just like Stein grew up with the dream of bringing a professional baseball team to Lexington, he wants local kids to remember this year for the rest of their lives.

"I've been here all my life, I'm a Lexingtonian. Everything I've ever done, has been community oriented," Stein said. "I believe the Lexington Legends, amongst all the other things I have done in my career, have been to the benefit of making Lexington a better place to be, live, grow, so that's what I've done."

