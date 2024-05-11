Lexington Legends help out at Miracle League field at Shillito Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Legends came out on Saturday to pair up with players and support the adaptive baseball league at Shillito Park in Lexington.

The league is designed to give players of differing abilities the chance to have some fun.

The Legends have been helping athletes since 2006, and LEX 18 spoke to the president of the board about what makes the day so special.

"It's just so much fun to come out here and I came out here for the first time with the rotary years ago and we sponsored the picnic and I just came out for one day but I fell in love with it and you know fast forward 10 years later and I'm president of the board," said Tony Barrett, the president of the Toyota Bluegrass League Board.

The league serves more than 200 players from around central Kentucky.

