Lexington lights up downtown with its annual Christmas tree, Hanukkah Menorah lighting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Hundreds of people gathered downtown Lexington to celebrate the annual Holiday Lighting Festival, marking the official start of the holiday season with the lighting of both a Christmas tree and a Hanukkah menorah.

The festival brought together community members to embrace the season of festivities with hot cocoa, winter coats, and ice skating.

"I think for all of us here, when the tree's lit and we've added the menorah ceremony to the festival for several years, it's such a start to the holiday season," Allen McDaniel, the Lexington Downtown Partnership executive director, said. "Everybody begins to celebrate, shop, sip, and enjoy downtown, all that we have here in the community."

The celebration wasn't limited to Christmas traditions. The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah was also honored during the festival.

"Having our Hanukkah menorah along with the Christmas tree is really just a special occasion for everyone," Mindy Haas, the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass executive director, said.

The festival offered activities for all ages, including face painting, ice skating, and performances by community choirs. Santa Claus also made his rounds, delighting attendees throughout the evening.

"I loved seeing Santa Claus. I actually took a picture with him," Fabiola said. "So that was really fun, and yeah, I love being here and enjoying time in the city with the community, and happy to see the mayor."

International student Juan appreciated the community atmosphere of the event.

"Lexington is a really friendly community, and I love the events and the things going on around the city," Juan said. "It's important because you get involved in your community. A lovely and friendly community. And I think it's great how Lexington does it. It really does it in a really great way."

The inclusive nature of the celebration resonated with community leaders and attendees alike.

"It's a wonderful community with very kind people. People that are very open and inclusive to everyone," Haas said.

McDaniel encouraged residents to continue celebrating downtown throughout the holiday season.

"I hope everybody feels like they can come downtown, have a great time, celebrate the holidays with those you love, and there's no better place to do it than here in downtown Lexington," McDaniel said.

The Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass will host a community menorah lighting of the first candle on December 14 at Triangle Park.