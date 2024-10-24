Lexington man dead after accident involving front-end loader in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man was killed in an accident involving a front-end loader in Rockcastle County on Thursday, according to the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release, a preliminary investigation indicated that the front-end loader being operated by 28-year-old Dalton J. Miller from Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, was in the road transitioning from the mine entrance to the loading area on Highway 150 when a passenger car driven by 39-year-old Robert A. Rhodus from Lexington reportedly hit the rear of the loader.

The collision caused severe damage to the car and fatally injuring Rhodus.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstructionist.

