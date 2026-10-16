Lexington man enters not guilty plea in road rage attempted murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington man charged with attempted murder in a road rage case entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment Friday.

Nineteen-year-old Bralen Allen is accused of intentionally striking motorcyclist Zach Dailey with a vehicle during a confrontation outside The Lex Apartments on South Broadway on Oct. 8.

Watch: Motorcyclist hospitalized after being struck, run over in Lexington parking lot

Motorcyclist hospitalized after being struck, run over in Lexington parking lot

According to investigators, the incident stemmed from a road rage encounter. Video of the collision later circulated widely on social media.

During Friday's hearing, a judge entered a not guilty plea on Allen's behalf and set his bond at $50,000. A public defender is expected to be appointed to represent him.

If Allen is released from custody, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor, have no contact with the victim and will not be permitted to drive.

Lexington police announced Allen's arrest Thursday, one week after the incident. Detectives charged him with attempted murder following their investigation into the crash.

LEX News previously reported that witness Michael Shumate said he was riding with Dailey when the encounter began. Shumate said the situation escalated in a parking lot after the group attempted to speak with the driver following an earlier interaction on the roadway.

Dailey suffered serious injuries, including multiple broken ribs and a broken collarbone, according to Shumate. He was hospitalized at UK Hospital after the crash.

Allen's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.

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