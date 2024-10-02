Lexington man found not guilty of federal hate crime charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who was facing federal hate crime charges after an alleged incident at a Lexington restaurant was acquitted on all counts Wednesday, according to his attorney.

Melvin P. Litteral III was charged in July with a count of “interfering in federally protected activities” and a count of brandishing a firearm during a “crime of violence,” according to court records.

On Wednesday, a jury found Litteral not guilty on both of the charges, said Michael Ryan Robey, one of Litteral’s attorneys.

At the time he was charged, Litteral was accused of threatening a Palestinian American man with a loaded gun at a Lexington Cheddar's.

Omar Shalash, the man who reported the threats, told LEX 18 in April that Litteral made Islamaphobic comments toward him and pulled a gun on him at the Cheddar's.