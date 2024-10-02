Lexington man found not guilty of federal hate crime charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who was facing federal hate crime charges after an alleged incident at a Lexington restaurant was acquitted on all counts Wednesday, according to his attorney.
Melvin P. Litteral III was charged in July with a count of “interfering in federally protected activities” and a count of brandishing a firearm during a “crime of violence,” according to court records.
On Wednesday, a jury found Litteral not guilty on both of the charges, said Michael Ryan Robey, one of Litteral’s attorneys.
At the time he was charged, Litteral was accused of threatening a Palestinian American man with a loaded gun at a Lexington Cheddar's.
Omar Shalash, the man who reported the threats, told LEX 18 in April that Litteral made Islamaphobic comments toward him and pulled a gun on him at the Cheddar's.
"We are incredibly pleased with the jury's verdict today. This outcome affirms our belief in the fairness of the justice system. We are grateful to the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence and their commitment to upholding justice, and we are grateful to the Court for ensuring a fair trial for all involved.
Our client is relieved and grateful for this decision, and we are proud to have stood by him throughout this challenging process. While we celebrate this result, we recognize the importance of continuing respectful and open conversations in our communities."
-Ryan Robey, Partner Attorney at Cooley Iuliano Robey, PLLC