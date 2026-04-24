Lexington man indicted on federal weapons charges after house explosion and fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A federal grand jury indicted Jonathan O. Huff on weapons charges after an explosion and house fire in Lexington led investigators to discover illegally possessed firearms.

The indictment, filed April 23 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, charges Huff with possessing a 9mm Glock 19Gen5 pistol and a 5.56-caliber Ruger AR-556 rifle despite having a prior felony conviction.

The charges stem from an incident on Sunday, April 12. The Lexington Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Orleans Circle around 7:45 a.m. Witnesses told law enforcement they heard two explosions before the fire. They reported seeing Huff flee the residence on foot carrying a black bag and saying he had to leave.

Covering Kentucky Report: Lexington man faces federal gun charges after Sunday house explosion Web Staff

Huff reportedly left in a vehicle but later returned to the scene. He was taken to a hospital for severe burns to his hands and back.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lexington Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit investigated the scene. During an interview, Huff admitted to having a Glock pistol and an AR-style rifle. Investigators executed a search warrant on his vehicle and recovered the 9mm pistol from a black backpack and the rifle.

Court documents show Huff was previously convicted of felony methamphetamine possession in Indiana in 2021, prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

If convicted, Huff faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release. The indictment includes forfeiture allegations, requiring Huff to forfeit the weapons and ammunition to the United States government.

