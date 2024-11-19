Lexington man John Ault, sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man has been sentenced to prison for the sexual abuse of a victim under 12.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle was in the courtroom as he was sentenced to prison and sat down with one of his victims, who shared her story for the first time.

We've been following the sexual abuse case against 63-year-old John Ault as it moved through the Fayette County Courts. He was first indicted in 2022 and then pleaded guilty in October 2024.

On Tuesday, we saw it come to a conclusion after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a victim under 12 and incest of a victim under 12.

"I wanted my voice to be heard and it was very easy for me to be able to do it," said Alison Ault, the daughter of John Ault.

Four people gave victims statements in front of John. One being his teenage granddaughter and the other, his daughter, who has never publicly spoken about her abuse before.

When asked why it was important to speak at today's sentencing, Alison stated, "Because it's been 30- over 30 years. I've been waiting for 30 years so it was very important to me to let him know that he didn't silence me ever."

The sentencing was the first time she was face-to-face with John in 16 years. "It felt empowering to see him- see him sitting in that chair and just have to listen and not be able to say anything."

In her statement, Alison recalls several times when John abused her.

"I know that it was right after my parents had split up and we had moved here... And we would have family sleepovers in the living room. I had woke up in the middle of the night," described Alison. He was watching porn and sat me down on the couch and when we wouldn't sleep or couldn't sleep he would rub or back you know lay us back down and then he took it further."

Alison hopes her speaking out will give more women the courage to speak out about their abuser as well and take back their power.

John will be required five years of supervision after his release. He also refused to sign a paper that required him to register on the sex offenders list for life. His reasoning was. "I'll never admit guilt cause I'm not guilty so I will not sign that piece of paper."

Ault has filed an appeal and plans to fight for the dismissal of his case.

