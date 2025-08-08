Lexington man seeks community's help to find missing pet parrot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man is anxiously searching for his beloved pet parrot, Charlee, who flew away earlier this week. The owner, Chuk Trisko, is especially worried about Charlee's well-being, as this incident marks the first time the African Grey Parrot has ever been outside on her own.

“We have a strong bond; I would hold her and pet her all the time. We’re very close,” Chuk shared, recalling the 22 years they’ve spent together. Charlee is more than just a pet; she is a cherished member of his family.

The incident occurred when Chuk walked outside with Charlee perched on his shoulder. “She always stays on my shoulder, but this time she didn’t. I think she saw the great outdoors and took off,” he explained. Chuk, who recently moved to the Lexington area from Cincinnati, is hopeful that Charlee didn't venture too far from home and that someone from the community will spot her.

“I went out looking around and calling for her, but had no response,” he noted.

Parrots typically seek out high places, so Chuk advises community members to look on rooftops and in trees while searching for Charlee. “Her tail feathers might be clipped because she had a tendency to bite them off. So she may not have a full set,” he added.

Chuk describes Charlee as hand-tamed and friendly, although he is uncertain if she will approach strangers when they call her name. He is asking anyone who sees Charlee to reach out. “If anybody sees Charlee, boy, I would sure love to get her back. If you spot her, let me know, and I will be right there,” he said.

In an effort to facilitate her safe return, Chuk is offering a $500 reward for any sighting that leads to Charlee coming home. If you see Charlee, please contact the LEX 18 newsroom so we can connect you with Chuk.