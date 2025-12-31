Lexington man shares life-saving message, celebrates 5 years since receiving double-lung transplant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man is marking a significant milestone as he celebrates five years since receiving a life-saving double-lung transplant. Tom Williams is using his experience to encourage others to register as organ donors, calling 2025 his best year since a life-changing diagnosis.

"It doesn't take anything to sign that card on the back of your license and donate that organ," Williams said.

Williams emphasizes that registering as an organ donor is one of the easiest actions anyone can take that could save lives.

"It's the greatest gift you can give after your life," Williams said.

Life-altering news came in 2018 when Williams was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a condition that seemingly has no cause and no cure. However, thanks to an organ donor, Williams received the transplant that saved his life.

"The generous folks that decided to donate their lungs to me are the reason I'm still alive," Williams said.

Five years after his double-lung transplant, Williams is sharing his life-saving message through a book he released last year titled "Incurable Lungs." Proceeds go to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and Donate Life Kentucky. The book documents his journey battling the serious lung scarring disease and his mission to stay active.

"I ride bikes and walk and fish and do everything," Williams said.

Last year marked a major accomplishment for Williams when he hiked seven miles in Breckenridge, Colorado, reaching an elevation of 11,700 feet.

When asked what was going through his mind when he finished that hike, Williams reflected on the achievement.

"Looked around and thought, 'Boy oh boy, I can do anything now," Williams said.

That outlook drives Williams to give back through the Donate Life Kentucky initiative, helping others in need through organ donation.

"I wouldn't be alive today if it wasn't for it," Williams said.

Nearly eight years removed from his diagnosis, Williams is now set to compete with Team Kentucky in the Transplant Olympics, headed to Denver in June for a 20K bike ride.

