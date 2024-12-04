Lexington man shot and killed remembered as an inspiration to community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, Dec. 1, Quaynell King was killed in a shooting off Versailles Road in Lexington.

LEX 18 has been speaking with friends of King's about the impact he made on the city and those around him.

King was a member of the Smithtown Neighborhood Association and grew up in Coolivan. President Mary Jones describes King as passionate, enthusiastic and always coming up with new ideas.

"He was just really passionate about giving back to the community," explains Jones. "He wanted to see if he could get more people involved and he was willing to do whatever he could. I'm going to miss him and I know our organization is going to miss him, what he was bringing to our community."

Just last week, King was at the Coolivan shelter passing out Thanksgiving lunch to the homeless. Several days later, he was shot and killed.

"Just stop the gun violence. I don't understand. I don't understand the reasoning behind the violence going on in our community. It needs to stop because we are just taking away from what we are trying to build as a community to make everyone come together, and we need to stop the violence," says Jones.

King also partnered with Foodchain, a non-profit located in the Smithtown Neighborhood that helps forge links between the community and fresh food.

Leandra Forman, the co-executive director of the non-profit, says he brought to light the importance of youth advocacy.

"I think that voice is so important in our community and loosing him and his advocacy and his ability to connect with the youth of the neighborhood, is a huge blow to how we build community and trust and how we build a community where are youth feels safe and engaged and valued," says Forman.

Trevor Claiborn, who is also with Foodchain, grew up with King. He says the news of his passing was a gut punch to the city.

"He is an inspiration. He has a beautiful legacy behind him. He has a daughter and a son. He is an example of what you can do when you decide you just want to do the right thing by the people. I mean he was universal. This was a big hit to the city, but like I said, the best thing we can do to justify his efforts is to follow in his footsteps," says Claiborn.

Claiborn hopes others will continue his legacy by connecting and giving back.

"We have to use this a moment to reflect where we are at right now, with all the issues around us right now, and look at his footsteps as an opportunity to figure out what we can do to correct our path," says Claiborn.

A ballot release for King will take place at 3 p.m. at Coolivan Park.

