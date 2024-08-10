Lexington man used his garden to donate excess produce to the Hope Center

At age 85, Robert Garnham keeps this in mind.

"Gotta keep moving. You keep moving and then you keep going," Garnham said.

He has a lot of interests, including painting. Garnham sold 193 works of art in 18 months in England.

However, his passion project at the time, is his garden.

This past Tuesday, it occurred to Garnham, a Lexington resident for about twelve years, just how much he could do to help the Hope Center with fresh produce.

Garnham emphasizes that he is an environmentalist growing Asian Green Beans, among other types of produce, and he donated excess produce to the Hope Center, a non-profit serving the homeless.

"It keeps their spirit up a bit more," Garnham added.

His plan is to donate excess produce to the Hope Center at least twice a week.

"I hope people instead of just donating cans of food, donate vegetables and those sorts of foods, perishable goods, then they can eat a lot better," Garnham said.

Garnham said it just clicked that this is one way to help. The Hope Center was happy to accept his donation of two pounds of beans and he wants other people to be inspired to make a similar donation.

According to Feeding America, food insecurity has been on the rise in Kentucky since 2020.

Data from Feeding America indicates that more than 700,000 Kentuckians are food insecure today and more than 25% of them are children.

For those people it's estimated that it will take more than $465 million to help those in need.