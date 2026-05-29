Lexington man wins $100,000 on his first lottery ticket after cashier's lucky tip

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A routine gas stop turned into a life-changing moment for a Lexington man who won $100,000 playing the Kentucky Lottery's $100,000 Jackpot Scratch-off game.

Frank Arrazola told Kentucky Lottery officials that the win happened completely by chance during a trip back from the Cincinnati airport when he and a friend stopped at the Anniston Mini Mart retailer in Lexington.

"We were driving home and stopped for gas. I paid with a $20 bill, and the cashier gave me $5.47 back," Arrazola said. "I looked at my friend and asked, 'What can we do with five dollars?' The cashier told me they had lottery tickets and even pointed out the ones she said were lucky."

Arrazola, who works in construction, decided to take her advice.

"I asked her, 'Give me the winner,'" he said. "And she handed me the $5 $100,000 Jackpot ticket."

He scratched it in the car while he and his co-worker were traveling home.

"I saw the number 2 match, and then I saw the $100,000," he said. "I told my friend, 'Wait, turn around!' We drove back to the store immediately to scan it. When the machine confirmed the win, the cashier was so excited. It was my first time ever playing the lottery."

He shared the news with his wife the next morning after dropping their children off at school.

"I told her, 'I have a surprise for you,' and showed her the ticket. She couldn't believe it," he said.

According to lottery officials, before moving to the U.S., Arrazola played professional soccer in Honduras. What was supposed to be a 15-day vacation in the U.S. turned into building a new life after family circumstances and a leap of faith led him to stay.

Arrazola, who supports two local schools in Honduras, already knows exactly how he plans to use the money.

"I'm going to invest in education and help my family," he said. "This country has given us so much. This win is a blessing, and it will help us keep building our story."

Arrazola took home $72,500 after taxes. Anniston Mini Mart in Lexington will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The Kentucky Lottery released the $100,000 Jackpot scratch-off in December 2025. One $100,000 top prize and 100 $1,000 second-tier prizes remain.