LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton will hold a special meeting Thursday to give an update on the state of COVID-19 in Lexington. She will also hold a discussion on coronavirus vaccinations.

The meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, via video teleconference.

You can watch the meeting on LexTV Spectrum Channel 185, MetroNet channel 3, Windstream channels 3 and 20, or via live stream by clicking here.