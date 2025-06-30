Lexington mayor honors chef and actor for series showcasing local food culture

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton proclaimed June 30th as "You Belong Here Day" in honor of a new docuseries that highlights Kentucky's food culture.

The series, titled "You Belong Here," features acclaimed local chef Ouita Michel taking viewers through the Commonwealth's diverse stories while celebrating Kentucky's food culture and the communities it unites.

Actor Steve Zahn is producing the series. Both Zahn and Michel call Kentucky home and wanted to showcase an authentic side of the Commonwealth.

"I got damn tired of coastal media coming to me every year for the same story on the 'Hot Brown' during Derby time," Michel said.

"We're going to put things on television you've never seen before, people you've never seen before, people you've never met before, food you haven't seen before, places you haven't been before. And Kentucky's filled with them," Michel added.

"It's amazing the stories that come up," Zahn said. "It's amazing the talented people that live in the little communities in this state [and] all over the country. You don't have to go to LA, New York or Chicago to get great cuisine."

The docuseries has already received significant attention in the film festival circuit. Earlier this month, it was presented as an official selection at Tribeca X in New York City, where the creative team and local leaders discussed Kentucky's growing film and TV production industry. The docuseries was also chosen on a panel at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas.

“‘You Belong Here’ is a project from my heart,” Michel said. “It’s the story of all things and people I love – our rural communities and farmers, our farm-to-table connections, the fabulous cooks throughout our Commonwealth. It’s a love song to Kentucky – one we want to share with the world so they can experience our Commonwealth for themselves. And to that end, Tribeca gave us incredible access to decision-makers in the creative community, and the chance to prove what we’re capable of in Kentucky. It’s a big step forward for our growing production industry."