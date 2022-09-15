Lexington mayoral candidate forum grows heated over gun violence, abortion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A forum between candidates for Lexington mayor grew heated Wednesday evening as Mayor Linda Gorton and challenger David Kloiber discussed key issues.

“When the chief needs the community to step up, what he’s actually saying is you’re failing me mayor, I need your help,” Kloiber said, referring to a press conference Tuesday where Chief of Police Lawrence Weather made an impassioned plea, calling for people to appreciate police more and be more involved in public safety.

“The chief and I have an excellent relationship,” Gorton responded. ”It’s offensive to me that my opponent would say the chief is saying the mayor is not doing enough, he should know but he’s never talked to the chief.“

Kloiber said community interest in the GVI program shows there are already people in the city willing and able to be involved in Public Safety. In Philadelphia, a GVI program has focused on elevating the role community support and social services play in reducing gun violence. Kloiber says GVI has worked in other cities while Gorton says it has not worked.

Kloiber and Gorton also disagreed on how to protect women’s rights after the abortion ruling from the supreme court. Gorton suggested people could vote against an upcoming state constitutional anti-abortion amendment. Kloiber suggested Lexington police officers could not go after those performing abortions. Gorton said that was a dangerous idea.

“I think it’s a real slippery slope,” Gorton said. “What my opponents wants to do is tell our police what laws to enforce and what laws not to enforce.”