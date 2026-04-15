Lexington mayoral candidates debate hot topics ahead of May primary election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four Lexington mayoral candidates shared a stage to discuss the city's housing crisis, public safety, and winter weather response as incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton seeks her third term.

The candidates debated the city's approach to the housing shortage. Real estate expert Raquel Carter criticized Gorton's record on the issue.

"We are over 22,000 housing units behind," Carter said.

Gorton defended her administration's efforts.

"So far we've put $60 million into that program, and have built or rehabilitated about 4,000 homes," Gorton said.

Darnell Tagaloa, who was born and raised in Lexington's First District, said successful homeownership starts with healthy pockets.

"We still have a $7.50 minimum wage in Kentucky, that's a problem," Tagaloa said.

Candidate Gregory O'Neal, who is running on creating a litter cleanup law and resetting the city's traffic light system, admitted a lack of knowledge on the topic.

"I am real inexperienced when it comes to housing," O'Neal said.

The candidates also discussed violent crime in Lexington. Gorton noted that crime is on a four-year decline because public safety accounts for the majority of the city's budget.

"(This) includes mental health specialists, social service specialists. We have gone all in for the wrap-around services," Gorton said.

O'Neal shared his perspective on the root causes of crime.

"We're all thrilled it went down. But you know crime is something you can't stop. It's just going to be something that you have to maintain. As far as I can tell, the only thing that starts crime every time is drugs. Either you're selling it and shooting people. Or you're drinking, you're hitting your wife," O'Neal said.

The comment caught some attendees off guard, including James Garrett.

"I think that's because due to a lack of knowledge. Yes, gun violence is a problem, alcoholism is a problem, but that's across the board and that breaks color barriers," Garrett said.

Garrett also said the mayor and city leaders should be held accountable after a study found major failures in the response to January's winter storm.

"We have an effective ranked system, but we don't have efficient work," Tagaloa said.

"Early stage of storm is where other cities are touching neighborhoods first," Carter said.

The primary election is May 19. The two candidates who receive the most votes will move on to the general election in November.

