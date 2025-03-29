Lexington middle-schooler takes the win in regional Big Blue Bee

(LEX 18) — The Big Blue Bee, hosted by the UK College of Education, took place Saturday at the Gatton Center. Students who won their school's spelling bee competed for a chance to be in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The event, which took place from 1 to 4 p.m., was emceed by LEX 18's Drew Amman.

The spelling bee winner was Josephine Frimpong from Edythe J. Hayes Middle School. Frimpong will now get a sponsored trip to Bee Week in Washington, D.C., for a chance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sydney DeLong

The spelling bee was open to students in first through eighth grade in the following counties: Adiar, Anderson, Bath, *Bell, Bourbon, Boyle, Breathitt, Casey, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Fleming, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Lincoln, *McCrear,y Madison, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Scott, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe, and Woodford.