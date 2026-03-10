Lexington mother speaks out after 2-year-old daughter bitten by dog at Woodland Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington mother is demanding accountability after she says her 2-year-old daughter was bitten by a dog at Woodland Park Monday night.

Janiah Carter says she and her daughter, K'yomi, were at the park just after 6:30 p.m. when K'yomi ran toward a ball near a dog that was chained to a fence.

"She was like 'ball,' then she ran towards the ball and as soon as she bent down to get it, the dog attacked," Carter said.

Carter says K'yomi was bitten by the dog, and described the aftermath.

"I'm covered in blood, she's covered in blood, the whole side of my face was covered in blood," Carter said.

K'yomi was rushed to the emergency room at UK Hospital, where she received seven staples in her head before being discharged at midnight. She is now recovering at home.

Carter says the dog's owner made a callous remark before leaving the scene.

"The owner was like that's what she gets, that what she gets, and I'm like, she's a kid. He's like, I don't care I don't care, that's what she gets. I'm assuming it was his ball that's why he was saying that," Carter said.

The owner left before police arrived, Carter said.

"He just didn't care, her face was leaking," Carter said.

Despite the ordeal, Carter says K'yomi's spirit remained strong.

"Even after all the medicine, and trying to clean it or whatever she was still trying to smile," Carter said.

K'yomi's 8-year-old sister also witnessed the incident. The family is now dealing with the emotional trauma of what happened. Carter is now calling on the dog's owner to come forward.

"Please come forward because you know what you did was not right," Carter said.

Lexington Police responded to the scene at Woodland Park. Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control has been notified and is working to obtain camera footage from the park.

