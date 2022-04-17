Lexington murder suspect dies in jail one day before trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington murder suspect died in the Fayette County Detention Center Saturday morning, according to the City of Lexington community corrections public information officer, Matt LeMonds.

LeMonds' press release said Lexington Division of Community Corrections staff saw Terrance Francis Fister "suffering from apparent medical distress".

The Lexington Fire Department took Fister to the hospital where he died Sunday morning at 3:34 a.m.

Fister was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of his neighbor in 2019.

According to court documents, Fister was set to appear in court tomorrow for the first day of the jury trial in the murder case.

While LeMond said they do not suspect foul play in Fister's death, an investigation into why and how Fister died is ongoing. He said, "such an investigation is normal in the case of an in-custody death".

