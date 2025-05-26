Lexington National Cemetery hosts ceremony to honor fallen service members

Monday morning, the Lexington National Cemetery, nestled within the historic Lexington Cemetery near downtown, held a ceremony to honor the fallen service members who have sacrificed their lives for their country. Dating back to the Civil War, this sacred site is the final resting place for 1,700 U.S. veterans, making it a poignant location for remembrance.

Retired U.S. Air Force member Bryan Engle, who dedicated 21 years of his life to military service, shared his reflections on the significance of the day.

"I always remember people that I knew who are the subject of this day," he said solemnly.

Engle, who attends the annual patriotic memorial observance donning a poppy—a symbol of remembrance for soldiers who have died in conflict—articulated his gratitude for his service.

“The Air Force remains the best thing I ever did, and it will be for the rest of my life,” he said, noting that many share similar sentiments.

The ceremony featured the heartfelt performance of the National Anthem by Linda Vandyke, who was joined by her husband, John Vandyke, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and their daughter, Jasmine.

"These men put their lives on the line all the time so we can be free in America," John said. "That means a lot."

Attendees at the ceremony took a moment to reflect on the dedication and bravery of the fallen heroes.

"Those who have ever worn a uniform do not need a national holiday to remember those who were lost after serving. We remember them and think about them all the time, especially on a day like today," Engle said.

The ceremony not only honored the veterans interred at the Lexington National Cemetery but also served as a reminder of the ongoing gratitude the community holds for all service members and their families. In unity and remembrance, attendees expressed their respect for those who have fought to protect the freedoms enjoyed by all Americans.