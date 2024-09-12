Lexington native Mackenzie Wilmoth creates benefit event after battling desmoid tumor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Diagnosed with a rare condition at age 18, Mackenzie Wilmoth has recovered, and she's leading the efforts to help those dealing with Pediatric Cancer.

Wilmoth was in a Nashville hospital three years ago, shortly after graduating from Lexington Christian Academy, thinking she had signs of appendicitis. But that was not the case.

"Oh my gosh this is reality, this is actually happening," Wilmoth said.

Wilmoth was in the hospital, confused and in a lot of pain.

"The surgeon comes in and pulls up a scan and says you have this like volleyball sized mass in here, and we don't want that there," Wilmoth added.

She had a Desmoid tumor.

Wilmoth then spent the entire month of August 2021 at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.



"After surgery, they were able to get all of it out with the exception of a few cells left behind...is how my surgeon put it," Wilmoth noted.

Mackenzie battled Desmoid Fibromatosis. Now, she's doing very well with no recurrence. The singer/songwriter created a benefit called Elevate the Stage to fund more effective treatments for Pediatric Cancer.

"Part of it was there were a lot of kids on that floor with Riley being a children's hospital," Wilmoth said.

Robyn Spoon, CEO and Founder of Elevate Childhood and Cancer Research and Advocacy points out the significance of an event like Elevate the Stage in the midst of the lack of funding for pediatric cancer.

"Not only do we need funding for it but we need savvy advocates who are capable of really conveying that message and doing this really tough work," Spoon said.

Wilmoth is doing that work, raising awareness, also continuing a role as a pharmacy tech, in addition to working on her music.

She'll be among four acts performing September 28th at Manchester Music Hall in Lexington for Elevate the Stage.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert will run from 7 to 11 p.m.