Lexington Native named Head Coach for Team USA at the Deaflympics

(LEX 18) — Lexington native David Hamilton has been named the head coach of the United States Deaflympics basketball team, further solidifying his legacy in the sports world. With five Olympic gold medals as both a player and assistant coach, Hamilton's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Recently, he received the prestigious honor of being inducted into the Deaflympics Hall of Fame, a testament to his dedication and achievements in the sport.

As he prepares to lead his team to Tokyo next November, Hamilton seeks support from the local and national community. "Some of us are working. Some of us are in college," he explains, noting the challenges faced by athletes balancing their lives with their passion for basketball. "Instead, I send videos so they can train and prepare on their own time. I want them in top shape, ready to compete on the world stage."

David's love for basketball is deeply rooted in his childhood, where he was heavily influenced by his father, who introduced him to basketball clinics and camps. It was at the Kentucky School for the Deaf where he truly shined, making the varsity basketball team in the 8th grade and earning a spot on the Deaflympic team at just 17 years old.

"I was in high school, a junior, becoming a senior, and they chose me to be a high school player on that team," he reminisces. "Everyone else was 25, 26. It was a huge honor to be selected."

The Deaflympics, held every four years and organized by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf, celebrates the athleticism and spirit of deaf athletes from around the globe. Hamilton is passionate about raising awareness and educating people about the significance of the Deaflympics.

"What's unique about the Deaflympics is that everybody involved shares the same experiences, even though we are from different countries. We experience the same frustrations and barriers."

Hamilton acknowledges the financial burden faced by athletes, each needing to raise approximately $7,200 to participate in the trip to Tokyo. He hopes to secure enough support to ensure that every player selected has the opportunity to compete. "I want to see people supporting deaf individuals as equals. We are human like everybody else, and we are representing the USA in these competitions, doing the same thing as everyone else at the Olympics," he asserts.

As a father, grandfather, college professor, and Olympic gold medalist, David Hamilton has worn many hats, but his recent role as head coach of the U.S. Deaflympics basketball team is particularly significant to him. "In the future, did I think I was going to be a coach? No. I thought I was going to play basketball forever." Now, he embraces this new challenge with hope and determination.

With the eyes of the world upon them, the U.S. Deaflympics team is gearing up for what promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hamilton aims to instill in his athletes the belief that they belong on the same stage as any player in the world. As Team USA heads to Tokyo, they will not only compete for gold but strive to shatter perceptions about deafness and showcase the talent and drive of their athletes.

David Hamilton's leadership and passion for the game remind us of the unifying power of sports and the importance of support and recognition for all athletes, regardless of the challenges they face.

To donate, just visit, https://www.Deaflympics.Com/

