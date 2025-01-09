Lexington neighborhood roads remain untouched after snow, residents express anger over neglect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the city of Lexington works through its ranking system to clear roads of snow, many residents are feeling more abandoned than helped.

For people like 65-year-old Stephanie Clay, transportation services are crucial. "Even though they're the side streets, neighborhoods we depend on our roads being clear or treated so we can at least get to our destination."

Clay even had to miss work on Wednesday because she wasn't able to get there. On Tuesday, she had help from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office Winter Care program. Now that the program is over, she's left without a way to work.

Clay has been an essential care worker for the last 30 years. This year, she fears that could change after her snow and ice-covered neighborhood roads remain untouched. Clay claims no salt trucks or snow plows have touched her neighborhood's roads.

"So the buses aren't running. The roads haven't been cleared. They said our neighborhood is ranked one through four, which we're four so it's not mandatory i guess unless somebody calls. So I called," explains Clay. "They told me they would put it on the list. The only way they'll come and do anything is if someone requests it. Which I did. They said they didn't know how long it'd take, it might take a few days."

Alongside the lack of buses picking people up, Clay's car has a flat tire from the ice, meaning she can't even drive out of her neighborhood. She is out of options.

"Just take into consideration that the neighborhoods, maybe they're not that important but you have people that depend on the bus services," said Clay. "You have people that depend on trying to get to their destinations and so for them to think that it's not important enough to put us on top ranking. You know we work, we pay taxes, if they would even just treat the roads."

Trash for the residents is supposed to be picked up on Thursday, but Clay isn't sure if they'll be able to safely drive on the roads.