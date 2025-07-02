Lexington non-profit launches kiosk for 24/7 access to healthy meals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington is set to introduce a kiosk that will provide 24/7 access to hot, healthy meals. This initiative is part of a new partnership aimed at ensuring that nutritious food is available to anyone, anytime, anywhere in the community.

Kristin Hughes, co-Executive Director at FoodChain, shared the vision behind this innovative project.

FoodChain is a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering locally sourced, fresh food while using education to connect people to healthier options. Recently, FoodChain partnered with The Nori Project, a Black-owned company focused on eradicating food insecurity and promoting a future where healthy, affordable food is accessible for all.

“This kiosk is modeled after the Japanese vending machines that you find widely used in Japan,” Hughes said. “It will have the ability to store cold, fresh-made food and also heat it up.”

The new kiosk will be located outside of FoodChain, just off West 6th Street. This innovative food source will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it a convenient option for community members.

“Right across the street is a bus stop, where many middle and high school students catch their buses,” Hughes said. “We are really excited to offer breakfast items and work with the students to develop these options, providing them with something fresh and hot before they head off to school in the morning.”

The meals available at the kiosk will be crafted by FoodChain, working closely with local farmers to source fresh ingredients.

“Not everyone has the ability to cook for themselves or the space to do so,” she said. “By utilizing these fresh ingredients to create hearty, healthy meals, we are thrilled to offer this service to the community.”

The kiosk will coincide with FoodChain’s Neighborhood Green Grocery, further enhancing access to healthy food options. Additionally, it will accept SNAP and EBT cards, making it easier for families to purchase meals.

To stay updated on the kiosk's opening, you can follow FoodChain Lex on social media. This initiative represents a significant step forward in addressing food insecurity in Lexington, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to access nourishing meals, no matter the time of day.