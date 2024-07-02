Lexington nonprofit asks community for input on future tourist attraction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — CivicLex, an area nonprofit organization, is asking the community what they want to see and experience in Lexington's newly established river attraction, "Kelley's Landing."

"We're really trying to hear from the community about what they want to see. Is it kayaking, birding, or walking trails. There are a lot of options what it can be," deputy director of CivicLex Kit Anderson said.

Anderson highlighted the importance of giving the community a park that they will be proud of and asked the community to be patient as the planning process will take time.

"It's probably going to be a minute," Anderson said. "These things take time. We are looking at a few years. The team is also working on ways to have public access to the site before the whole design is complete."

"I really appreciate when people give input that is thinking into the future. How will people want to access, what kind of features they want to use. That this park is for our kids and our grandkids," Anderson concluded.

Visit the Kelley's Landing website to take a survey and learn more about the future community attraction.

