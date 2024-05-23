Lexington nonprofit holds fundraiser to help feed food-insecure families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wednesday night, the nonprofit FoodChain had a major fundraiser in Lexington.

It was called FEAST and it brought together some of the top female chefs in the country to help reduce food insecurity in Fayette County.

The pavilion at Fasig-Tipson was packed with nearly 700 guests at Feast 2024, enjoying music, exploring, and picking up whatever culinary delight was on the table.

"Fasig-Tipton has become an iconic place for Holly Hill events to bring people together in a really like festival type of atmosphere," said Leandra Forman, co-executive director and director of operations for FoodChain.

FEAST, as Forman puts it, serves up one culinary delight after another.

Molly Thompson Costello was one of the featured chefs. She grew up on a horse farm in Bourbon County.

"Just a beautiful setting on a farm, amazing people, amazing food, great drinks, good vibes, just thrilled to be here," said Costello.

"Last year we raised over one hundred thousand dollars, and this year we're hoping to double that," said Forman.

FEAST has really grown in six years from around four chefs in year one to around 30 this year. They come from virtually all over, all across Kentucky of course, also places like Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Boston, and even New York.

This year, Food Chain is launching its Neighborhood Green Grocery initiative. That program aims to eliminate one of the largest longstanding food deserts in Fayette County.

