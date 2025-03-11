Lexington officials address pedestrian safety concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the state's crash information website, a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle in Lexington on average every three days. Sharon Reed, a Lexington resident of nearly three decades, expressed her growing fear of vehicles while navigating the city.

"I'm afraid of vehicles. I'm not arguing with a ton or two of steel. That's why I make sure there's nobody coming,” Reed said. “There are too many ways that people can be too casual about driving. That vehicle can be a murder weapon. It's too dangerous to not pay attention."

As a result, the City's STREEET Safety Task Force has been working to address this alarming trend.

“Any death or injury in our transportation network is too many," Liz Sheehan of the city council said.

The task force, comprised of city officials and community leaders, faces challenges related to compliance.

Council member Dave Sevigny noted: “I believe part of the reason it's rampant is that we are pretty lax on enforcement, and most people know that."

He added that drivers or pedestrians can only be penalized for breaking the law if police officers witness the infraction.

“It’s extremely frustrating… a state that doesn’t allow us to use traffic cameras for ticketing," he added.

While Sevigny emphasized that he does not aim to ruin anyone's day with fines, he believes that increased enforcement can lead to safer road behavior.

To foster a collaborative approach to this pressing issue, the STREET Safety Task Force is now soliciting public feedback.

The task force hopes that combining input from drivers, pedestrians, and authorities can create a safer environment for all Lexington residents.

Like Reed, who says she won't feel safe leaving her house until effective changes are made.

