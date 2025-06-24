Lexington opens cooling centers as extreme heat impacts residents

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Lexington has activated Phase One of its Extreme Heat Plan, opening cooling centers throughout the city to help residents escape dangerous temperatures.

"We are looking to protect the most vulnerable people out there," said Robert Larkin, Lexington-Fayette County Emergency Management Director.

The plan includes free transportation on LexTran buses to cooling centers so people can escape the heat. For those experiencing homelessness, the extreme temperatures can create additional challenges beyond discomfort.

"Unbearable. I don't want to be out in it," said Jennie Zamora, New Life Day Center Director.

The center provides water, snacks and a place to relax for those with nowhere else to go. Zamora notes that constant exposure to high temperatures affects people's well-being and behavior.

"People are on edge when they are in the heat all the time and they are not feeling their best. Having extra patience with clients that might be a little grumpy that are just trying to deal with the unbearable heat all the time," Zamora said.

The free transportation service is particularly valuable for unsheltered individuals who need to access services or employment opportunities.

"It's a very big deal," Zamora said. "You're not going to feel your best self interviewing for a job or applying for a job or accessing basic needs. When you're so sweaty. You don't want to be seen by people."

Emergency management officials hope for some relief soon.

"Hopefully we will get a little bit of a break around Thursday and it will cool down to the 90s," Larkin said.

LEX 18

All this information can be found at https://www.bereadylexington.com