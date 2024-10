LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The team at Lexington Parks and Recreation announced they are looking for an evergreen Christmas tree to be placed in Triangle Park.

A Facebook post says that residents can donate their trees for a chance to be chosen and displayed in front of the entire city.

To get more information, including tree requirements, you can contact Victoria Hamm at vhamm@lexingtonky.gov or (859) 288-2937.