Lexington Peace Garden opens in memory of Elaina Mammen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A mother who lost her daughter to gun violence has opened a peace garden to honor her memories and bring healing to others who have experienced tragedy and loss.

Heather Mammen lost her daughter Elaina Mammen to gun violence in December 2022. She created the GLOW Project in Elaina's honor to spread awareness against gun violence, and the new peace garden is the latest addition to that effort.

"Well, this garden is very special. My girls grew up playing here," Mammen said.

The garden features elements that hold personal meaning for both Mammen and her close friend Alisa Hairston, who lost her son to gun violence in August 2021. For Mammen, a peace rock in the garden represents the joy Elaina brought to the world.

"You know, that's my little honoring of Elaina, and she was all about loving and bringing joy and peace to the world," Mammen said.

Hairston finds her connection to her son through the garden's pond.

"The pond, for me, my son loved the water, so the pond is really peaceful for me to be able to sit here with what she's put out here as far as the flowers and the benches," Hairston said.

While the garden was born from personal grief, both women say it is open to anyone who has experienced loss — not just those touched by gun violence.

"And also you get to meet all walks of people that lost someone, not just to gun violence; it may be from just breast cancer, or you just wanted to put something down and say, um, love is hope," Hairston said.

Mammen said the garden would not have been possible without support from the surrounding community.

"There have been so much outpouring from the local community, uh, from businesses and individuals that have made this happen, and I cannot thank you all enough for that. Without you, we wouldn't be here," Mammen said.

Mammen said the garden continues to give her purpose and keeps the memory of both Elaina and Berkeley alive.

"It just brightens my day, and I know that, you know, Berkeley and Elena haven't passed on and aren't resting in the stars for nothing, you know. They're doing something still through us, to help build a stronger community," Mammen said.

The Peace Garden, located at Cross Keys Park, is open to anyone who wishes to visit.