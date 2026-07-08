Lexington pediatric therapist adapts, prepares for upcoming Kentucky Medicaid changes in August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 4% cut to Kentucky Medicaid reimbursement rates takes effect Aug. 1, and the CEO of a Lexington-based pediatric therapy practice said after that deadline, some providers may be forced to shut down or reduce the number of Medicaid patients they serve.

Pam Marshall, the CEO of Marshall Pediatric Therapy, said the upcoming cuts have already disrupted her day-to-day operations.

"I've paused a lot of things, and I've been on this for two to three weeks," Marshall said.

Marshall Pediatric Therapy serves families across Lexington, Georgetown, Richmond, and Nicholasville. Marshall said the families her practice serves often travel significant distances to access care.

"We have parents that are driving sometimes two hours, an hour for services," Marshall said.

Marshall described the ongoing fight for better Medicaid reimbursement rates for pediatric providers across Kentucky in stark terms.

"I call it an MMA fight, because that's what it feels like a lot of times, and I think Medicaid providers that might be listening to this, they might feel the same way," she said.

Marshall and her team are pushing for legislative action to improve Medicaid reimbursement rates for pediatric services statewide. She said she wants elected officials to take a clear stand.

"We want our legislators and our governor and his team to get behind that and to fund it," she said.

Marshall said the passion driving her practice goes beyond business.

"We are so passionate. We love children, and we want these children to succeed," Marshall said.

As her practice adapts to the upcoming cuts, Marshall believes some Kentucky providers will not be able to do the same — and may be forced to shut down operations or reduce the amount of Medicaid patients they can serve.

Marshall Pediatric Therapy, through a call for action, encourages families to write to Kentucky's leaders to share their story. That link is provided here:

Tell Kentucky’s Leaders Why Your Child’s Therapy Matters

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv.