Lexington pediatrician reacts to HHS announcement to cut funding for mRNA vaccine research

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Tuesday the cancellation of contracts and the withdrawal of funding for various vaccine projects aimed at combating viruses such as the flu and COVID-19.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlined the reasoning behind the funding cuts, emphasizing a shift towards developing "safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate."

As part of this initiative, 22 projects focused on mRNA technology for vaccine development will be terminated.

During a recent interview, Dr. Beth Hawse, a local pediatrician, shared her concerns about the impact of eliminating funding for mRNA vaccine research.

“My main concern with eliminating funding for mRNA vaccine research is that we are essentially cutting off a whole branch of something that we could do to help people,” she said.

Dr. Hawse said that mRNA vaccines are not only being developed for infectious diseases but also have potential applications in cancer therapies.

. “We often think about it from a respiratory virus perspective, especially with COVID-19, but mRNA vaccines are also being explored as aids to cancer therapy. They can enhance immune responses, making existing treatments more effective,” she said.

Dr. Hawse also pointed out the uncertainty surrounding the long-term effects of cutting funding for critical research.

“When we stop doing research, we lose the opportunity to answer important questions," she said. "You don’t want to get two steps ahead and halt research unless there’s a compelling reason to do so. It seems like a blanket, non-targeted cessation of vital projects."

As discussions around the funding cuts continue, Dr. Hawse encouraged community members who have concerns to voice their opinions and reach out to their local representatives.