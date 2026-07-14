Lexington Philharmonic mourns death of longtime music director Dr. George Zack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Philharmonic announced the death of Music Director Emeritus and Conductor Laureate Dr. George Zack, who led the orchestra for 37 seasons.

The organization described Zack as a mentor, colleague, teacher, and friend to many in the community. His tenure helped establish the Lexington Philharmonic as it exists today, with generations of musicians performing under his direction and countless audience members discovering live orchestral music through his leadership.

The Lexington Philharmonic is currently celebrating its 65th season, which the organization said was built on the foundation Zack helped create over nearly four decades of service.

"For many in our community, George was more than a conductor. He was a mentor, colleague, teacher, and friend. His influence extends far beyond the years of his tenure and remains woven into the fabric of this orchestra," the organization said.

The Lexington Philharmonic said it would share information about memorial arrangements as it becomes available.