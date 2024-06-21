Lexington Police: 1 arrested in connection to Old Georgetown Street homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department announced they have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that took place Friday afternoon on Old Georgetown Street.

Police say they were dispatched to a location in the 190 block of Old Georgetown Street for an assault with a weapon at 11:48 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one man "suffering from blunt force trauma," and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD says that the Fayette County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name at a later time.

A release from the department says that 55-year-old Roger Wiley has been arrested and charged with murder and second-degree assault in connection to the case. Wiley is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers online, through the P3 Tips app, or by calling 859-253-2020.