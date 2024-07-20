Watch Now
Lexington Police: 3-year-old sustains 'life-threatening injuries' after being struck by car in Lexington

Posted at 4:35 PM, Jul 20, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A three-year-old child was injured after being struck by a car on Saturday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say that they were dispatched to a collision involving a vehicle and a three-year-old in the 3800 block of Trout Court at 11:45 a.m.

The child ended up being taken to a hospital with injuries that were reported to be life-threatening, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600.

