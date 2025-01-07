Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Lexington police and fire officials remind community of safety during cold weather

ice.png
LEX 18
ice.png
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department continues to remind drivers to use extra caution if traveling on roadways Tuesday morning.

Police say motorists should allow plenty of time to reach their destination, drive slowly, increase their following distance, and watch out for black ice on roads.

Between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Lexington police report that they have responded to one non-injury collision, one traffic hazard, one escort, and three motorist assistance calls.

The Lexington Fire Department adds that homeowners should exercise caution when using home heating equipment.

Further, fire officials say that space heaters should be at least three feet away from combustibles, and generators and grills should never be used inside a home.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18