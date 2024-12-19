Watch Now
Lexington Police Assistant Chief retiring after more than 24 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department announced on Wednesday that Assistant Chief Eric Lowe is retiring after more than 24 years of service to his community.

Mayor Linda Gorton declared Wednesday Eric Lowe Day in honor of his service to the community.

Mayor Gorton said in a post on X, "He's served diligently & professionally in the Bureau of Patrol and Bureau of Investigation, as well as in the Chief's Office. We thank him for his service, and wish him well in the next chapter of his life!"

The Lexington Police Department said in a post on Facebook, "We are incredibly grateful to Assistant Chief Lowe for his service and dedication. We will miss him, but we wish him well on his next chapter!"

