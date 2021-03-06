Menu

Lexington Police charge teen in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash

Posted at 4:35 PM, Mar 06, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has announced the arrest of a 14-year-old, charging him in connection to last weekend's deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Lexington.

Police say the teenage suspect was driving a stolen Chevy Cruze when he hit 59-year-old Donna Purcell on South Broadway as she was walking in a crosswalk, then fled the scene.

Purcell died from her injuries at the hospital.

The 14-year-old faces a number of charges, including second-degree manslaughter, wanton endangerment (2nd), and leaving the scene of an accident. In connection to the car, police are charging him with receiving stolen property and theft.

The suspect, who is not identified in the report because he's a minor, is being held at the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 27, and the suspect was charged on Friday, March 5.

