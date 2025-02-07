Lexington Police Department asking for information in shooting investigation

On Friday, the Lexington Police Department asked the community for any information regarding a shooting.

Police detailed that at around 12:50 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a local hospital regarding a shooting with a victim.

The victim, police reported, has non-life-threatening injuries. Police noted that a scene has not been located at this time.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and officials asked the community to contact Lexington police at 859-255-3600 or submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020. Tip can also be submitted online here or through the P3 tips app here.

