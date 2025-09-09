Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lexington Police Department issues Golden Alert for missing 72-year-old woman

Featured Image Custom Edit.png
Lexington Police Department
Featured Image Custom Edit.png
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that a Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease, who was reportedly last seen on Monday afternoon.

Police detailed that the missing woman, identified as Deborah W. Akers, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Monday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.

Police described Akers as standing at 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue UK windbreaker and black pants.

Further, police believe that Akers is traveling on foot. Authorities asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Akers to call 911.

