Lexington Police Golden Alert missing 24-year-old man last seen on Thursday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department issued a Golden Alert for a missing 24-year-old man named Tyler M. Orduna, who has a mental health condition and was last seen on Thursday morning.

Police say that Orduna was last seen at 8:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Estrella Drive. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie underneath a black and blue checkered flannel with khaki-colored pants and black lace-up boots.

Lexington Police Department

Orduna is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair with short facial hair, and a mustache.

Anyone with information on Orduna's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

