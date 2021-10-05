Lexington Police investigate after man found shot multiple times

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after an early morning shooting. Police were called to the Liberty Heights Apartments off Liberty Road, inside New Circle Road, around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man behind the apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers tell LEX 18 that the victim was not able to tell them much about what happened as he was taken to the hospital.

Police are talking with neighbors in the area to see if they heard or saw anything that happened.

If you were in the area at the time and saw anything, you're asked to give Lexington Police a call. The non-emergency line for Lexington Police is (859) 258-3600.