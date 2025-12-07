Lexington Police investigate bomb threat at Walmart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Walmart on Nicholasville Road closed on Saturday after reports of a bomb threat were made, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington Police say they were dispatched to the Walmart on Nicholasville Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a bomb threat.

Walmart was evacuated for about an hour as police conducted a sweep of the building, but they say no suspicious devices were found.

Walmart has since reopened, and the public is not at any risk.

Lexington Police say they are investigating the incident as possible terroristic threatening.

Police also confirmed to LEX18 that the phone number connected to the call was connected to other calls in other jurisdictions, not in Kentucky.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you once we learn more.