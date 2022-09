Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Lexington.

Officers responded around 1:00 a.m. Friday to Devonport Drive, near the intersection of Alexandria Drive and Versailles Road, for reports of a gunshot victim.

When Police arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.