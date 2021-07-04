Lexington Police investigate double homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police is investigating a double homicide after two people were found shot in Lexington early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called before 1:30 a.m. to Danielle Lane, which is near the intersection of East New Circle Road and Liberty Road.

Officials said they found one person outside and one inside a vehicle. Both had been shot and police say both died.

The Fayette County coroner identified the two victims as 26-year old Tyler Sandusky and 27-year-old Shaquille Newby.

Currently, no suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back in later.

