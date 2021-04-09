Lexington Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired just after 2:30 a.m. Friday on Winchester Road, near East Loudon Avenue.

Police say they found two gunshot victims. Both were taken to the hospital. Officers tell LEX 18 that one man's injuries appear to be life-threatening, while the extent of the other man's injuries is unclear.

Police do not have any information about a possible suspect.

Officials say it's too early to tell if this shooting is connected to other shootings in Lexington this week.

Winchester Road is closed in both directions due to the ongoing investigation. Police say to avoid Winchester Road between Loudon Avenue and 7th Street.

If you were in the area and saw anything, you're asked to give Lexington Police a call.